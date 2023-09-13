Three killed in wall collapse in U.P's Ghonsli village
The wall collapse happened on Tuesday night , due to heavy rains in the state.
Published: 13th September 2023 12:38 PM | Last Updated: 13th September 2023 12:38 PM | A+A A-
SAMBHAL: Three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed following rains in Ghonsli village here, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night, trapping four members of the family, police said.
While three persons identified as Mahavir (35), his sons Ritik (2) and Sachin (1) died on the spot, his wife Sunita (32) was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Babu said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.