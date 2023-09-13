Home Nation

TMC MP Abhishek appears before ED in connection with Bengal school jobs scam

The MP has been called to provide evidence in the school recruitment irregularities. Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam, an ED official said.

Published: 13th September 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 12:17 PM

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said.

Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, reached the ED office here around 11.30 AM, they said.

"Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in the school recruitment irregularities.Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam," an ED official told PTI.

The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA, scheduled on Wednesday in Delhi, as he appeared before the ED sleuths.

