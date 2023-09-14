At key party meet, PM Modi hailed for successful G20 Summit

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Union cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of G20, the BJP also passed a party resolution congratulating him.

The ruling party, prior to the meeting of its central election committee on the Madhya Pradesh assembly election and approval of a second list of candidates, accorded a grand welcome to Modi at the party's central office.

Party national president JP Nadda welcomed the PM. Prior to the CEC meeting, Modi was also felicitated by the party and hailed for his emerged global leadership in the wake of G20.

As per the party tradition, Nadda felicitated Modi with a ‘Gamchha’ in three colours. The CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda, were lined up at the party office to welcome Modi with roses in their hands.

“India’s G20 has brought the world together on a wide range of issues, be it economic, geopolitics, technology, and more. We are complimenting PM Modi for his efforts in ensuring an extensive and visionary G20 New Delhi Declaration,” the BJP resolution said.

Sources said Modi, overwhelmed at the welcome by the party, emphasised the need to make people-centric efforts to win elections as well as the people’s trust for making the country ‘vikshit bharat (developed India), at the CEC meeting.

Sources in the party hinted that the second list of nearly 60-90 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election was discussed at the meeting before the Prime Minister.

He suggested considering the winnability factor and candidates’ people-connect as well as work done by the candidates in their constituencies.

Sources also said the issue of giving tickets to the wards of senior leaders was also discussed. The same criteria of winnability was agreed upon on this as well.

According to a senior party leader, the PM at the meeting accorded top priority to the candidates’ ‘jamini pakar’ (hold on the ground) and their index of visibility in their respective assembly constituencies.

The BJP’s CEC had met last month and named candidates for 39 seats for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Chhattisgarh.

The second list of candidates for MP and Chhattisgarh is likely to be released by Thursday after Modi returns after attending a function from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

