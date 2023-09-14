BJP suspends ex-Rajasthan speaker after his corruption charges against Union Law Minister Meghwal

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP on Wednesday suspended Kailash Meghwal — former Rajasthan assembly speaker and one of the senior-most BJP members in the state — from the primary membership of the party.

The action follows Meghwal’s recent vocal allegations of corruption against Union law minister Arjun Meghwal, triggering a swift and decisive response from the saffron party.

Meghwal has also alleged that BJP is divided into many factions in Rajasthan and conspiracy is being hatched by one camp to completely eliminate Vasundhara Raje’s camp. About two weeks ago, 89-year-old Kailash Meghwal publicly accused Arjun Meghwal of being “corrupt number one.”

His charges led to a formal complaint within the party, culminating in his suspension.

In a defiant response, Kailash Meghwal convened a press conference in Jaipur, during which he claimed he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining detailed corruption charges against Arjun Meghwal. He went on to assert that Arjun Meghwal had submitted false information about his corruption cases in his election affidavit and should be disqualified.

He further declared his intention to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bhilwara as an independent candidate, directly challenging the BJP.

Kailash Meghwal accused Arjun Meghwal of a history of corruption, citing instances from his tenure as an officer in various administrative roles. He alleged that while serving as the Collector in Churu, Arjun Meghwal improperly allocated land meant for martyr soldiers to unauthorised individuals through the Housing Board. He said this act led to a complaint, subsequent case registration and investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, during which political pressure was allegedly exerted.

JAIPUR: In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP on Wednesday suspended Kailash Meghwal — former Rajasthan assembly speaker and one of the senior-most BJP members in the state — from the primary membership of the party. The action follows Meghwal’s recent vocal allegations of corruption against Union law minister Arjun Meghwal, triggering a swift and decisive response from the saffron party. Meghwal has also alleged that BJP is divided into many factions in Rajasthan and conspiracy is being hatched by one camp to completely eliminate Vasundhara Raje’s camp. About two weeks ago, 89-year-old Kailash Meghwal publicly accused Arjun Meghwal of being “corrupt number one.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His charges led to a formal complaint within the party, culminating in his suspension. In a defiant response, Kailash Meghwal convened a press conference in Jaipur, during which he claimed he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining detailed corruption charges against Arjun Meghwal. He went on to assert that Arjun Meghwal had submitted false information about his corruption cases in his election affidavit and should be disqualified. He further declared his intention to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bhilwara as an independent candidate, directly challenging the BJP. Kailash Meghwal accused Arjun Meghwal of a history of corruption, citing instances from his tenure as an officer in various administrative roles. He alleged that while serving as the Collector in Churu, Arjun Meghwal improperly allocated land meant for martyr soldiers to unauthorised individuals through the Housing Board. He said this act led to a complaint, subsequent case registration and investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, during which political pressure was allegedly exerted.