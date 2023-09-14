Home Nation

Boy beaten up at UP school, case lodged against teacher

Published: 14th September 2023 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BALLIA: A case has been registered against a teacher and management committee of a private school here for allegedly thrashing a class four student mercilessly, police said on Thursday.

On the complaint by the father of the boy, a named FIR has been registered against the management committee and teacher of the school located in Nagahar village of Rasra area on Wednesday, Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, said.

The complainant alleged that the school teacher beat his nine-year-old son mercilessly after which he fell unconscious and his elbow was broken.

The injured boy was admitted to the government hospital in Rasra, from where he was referred to the district hospital.

When the complainant reached the school, the management committee misbehaved with him and also helped the accused teacher escape, the complaint alleged.

