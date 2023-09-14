Centre approves Rs 1,650 cr for 75 lakh new LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after slashing the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200, the Central government on Wednesday approved Rs 1,650 crore allotment for 75 lakh new LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the next three years (FY 2024 to 2026).

With the additional 75 lakh new connections, the total number of beneficiaries under the PMUY scheme will go up to 10.35 crore. As per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to Ujjwala beneficiaries.

“A targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for up to 12 refills per year is being provided to PMUY consumers. Without continuation of PMUY, eligible poor households may not be able to get their due benefit under the scheme,” said the government in a press note.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media website X, formally known as Twitter, to appreciate the move. “It has been our government’s priority to ensure pollution-free kitchens for every family across the country. We are taking strong steps in this direction so that along with the good health of our mothers and sisters, their standard of living becomes even better,” he said on X.

In August, the government reduced the price of each domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 200. Now a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs `903. For Ujjwala users, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 703 as they get Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

The Centre had stopped providing cooking gas subsidies in the early months of 2020-21 fiscal, when global oil and fuel prices had crashed. Later, the subsidy was brought back, but only for poor households covered under the scheme.

The Cabinet on Wednesday also granted approval for foreign investment of up to Rs 9,589 crore in Suven Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company, by Cyprus-based Berhyanda Ltd, according to an official release following the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting.

The approval allows Berhyanda to acquire up to 76.1 per cent of Suven Pharmaceuticals’ shares through the transfer of shares from existing promoter shareholders and public shareholders via a mandatory open offer. With this, the aggregate foreign investment in Suven Pharmaceuticals may increase to up to 90.1 per cent. The approved investment aims to generate jobs and lead to capacity expansion in the Indian firm through investments in plants and equipment.

Another major decision taken up by the Cabinet on Wednesday was to approve the third phase of the eCourts Project as a Central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore. The decision sought to upgrade the digital infrastructure of the lower judiciary.

To be implemented over four years, the Phase-III of the project will see the digitisation of entire court records, both legacy and pending cases, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,038.40 crore. A total of 3,108 crore documents will be digitised, officials said.

“With the Cabinet approval of eCourts Project Phase-3, we are ushering in a new era of justice delivery in India. Integrating advanced technology will make our judicial system more accessible and transparent,” Modi posted on X. The Cabinet also passed a resolution congratulating and thanking the Prime Minister for making the recent G20 Summit a huge success.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

LPG connections

Rs 1,650 crore was allocated towards the release of an additional 75 lakh free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana over three years ending March 2026. As per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries

FDI in Suven Pharma

A Foreign Direct Investment of up to Rs 9,589 crore in Suven Pharmaceuticals by Cyprus-based Berhyanda Ltd was approved to fund the capacity expansion of the Indian company and to generate new jobs. The proposal has been evaluated by SEBI, RBI, CCI and other relevant agencies

eCourts Project phase-III

Seeking to upgrade the digital infrastructure of the lower judiciary, the Union Cabinet approved the third phase of the eCourts Project as a Central sector scheme with a financial outlay of `7,210 crore. To be implemented over four years, the Phase-III of the project will see the digitisation of entire court records, both legacy and pending cases, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,038.40 crore. A total of 3,108 crore documents will be digitised

Congratulating Modi

Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire country for making the G20 Summit a huge success. The PM has emerged as a “man of global alliances,” it said, referring to the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance after earlier successes related to the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)

