I-T dept raids premises linked to Azam Khan; 'misuse' of central agencies, says Samajwadi Party

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: THE Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday morning raided premises across various locations associated with senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and SP lawmaker Naseer Khan. The raids were conducted in Lucknow, Rampur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur.

Azam Khan, a former minister, and family were reportedly present at the Rampur residence when the raids began. Though there was no disclosure from the income tax department over the reason for the action, according to reports, raids were in connection with the Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, founded and headed by Khan.

A case in this regard was registered in Lucknow.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of Samajwadi Party legislator from Chamraua (Rampur) Naseer Ahmad Khan. He is said to be a close aide of Azam Khan and is the joint secretary of the Trust.

It was further learnt that he was a signatory in the deeds signed for the trust.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday termed the Income Tax department's raids against Azam Khan and those linked to him as 'dictatorship' and a 'misuse of central agencies'. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, without mentioning anyone, attacked the government over the raids.

सरकार जितनी कमज़ोर होगी, विपक्ष पर छापे उतने बढ़ते जायेंगे। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 13, 2023

"The weaker the government becomes, the more raids on the opposition will increase," Yadav said on X.

