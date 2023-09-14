Home Nation

I-T dept raids premises linked to Azam Khan; 'misuse' of central agencies, says Samajwadi Party

According to reports, raids were in connection with the Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, founded and headed by Khan.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  THE Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday morning raided premises across various locations associated with senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and SP lawmaker Naseer Khan. The raids were conducted in Lucknow, Rampur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur.

Azam Khan, a former minister, and family were reportedly present at the Rampur residence when the raids began. Though there was no disclosure from the income tax department over the reason for the action, according to reports, raids were in connection with the Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, founded and headed by Khan.

A case in this regard was registered in Lucknow.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of Samajwadi Party legislator from Chamraua (Rampur) Naseer Ahmad Khan. He is said to be a close aide of Azam Khan and is the joint secretary of the Trust. 
It was further learnt that he was a signatory in the deeds signed for the trust.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday termed the Income Tax department's raids against Azam Khan and those linked to him as 'dictatorship' and a 'misuse of central agencies'. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, without mentioning anyone, attacked the government over the raids.

"The weaker the government becomes, the more raids on the opposition will increase," Yadav said on X.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi PartyAzam KhanIT raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp