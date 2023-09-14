In poll-bound MP, Modi rakes up Sanatan Dharma, alleges INDIA alliance wants to destroy it

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" (arrogant) and alleged that it wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he accused the INDIA bloc of having an agenda to end the country's 'Sanatan' culture.

"At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. These people came together to form an 'INDI' alliance. Some people are calling it a 'ghamndiya' (arrogant) alliance. They don’t have a leader yet and there is a lot of suspense on who would lead them going into the Lok Sabha elections next year. They are working with a hidden agenda, which is to attack India's culture," Modi claimed.

The Prime Minister's remarks today came after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000 crore-worth petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh along with 10 industrial projects in the state.

He alleged that the Opposition bloc, at its third meeting in Mumbai, adopted a resolution to "end Santan culture" in the country. "This INDI-alliance adopted a resolution to end our 'Sanatan' culture. They are bent on destroying the ideologies, cultures and traditions that have kept the country and our people together for centuries," Modi claimed.

The Prime Minister's statement comes in the wake of remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who said Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated.

Last week, Modi had mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks needed a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers.

Similarly, another DMK leader A Raja went a step further and allegedly compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like HIV-AIDS and leprosy during a public meeting last week.

The issue has stroked a tumultuous war of words between BJP-backed right-wing outfits who have targeted the INDIA alliance over DMK leaders' remarks.

In his speech, PM Modi credited 140 crore people of India for the success of the G-20 Summit and said it has raised the pride of people and the country.

Targeting the Congress, the PM said those who ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time did nothing else other than corruption and crime.

He announced that the government will provide 75 lakh new gas connections in the country. "Rs 50,000 crore projects being set up in Madhya Pradesh, which will give impetus to the state's development," he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

