Home Nation

Maharashtra govt to hire contract staff in its bid to curb mounting debt over salaries, pensions

Opposition parties slammed the move, saying this is nothing but privatising the government departments.

Published: 14th September 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

FILE - An image of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(R), Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(C) and Ajit Pawar(L), used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: With a view to curbing the mounting debt and expenses on government employees’ salaries and pensions and demand for reservation, the Maharashtra government has decided to recruit skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers on a contract basis through nine empanelled companies. Opposition parties slammed the move, saying this is nothing but privatising the government departments.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the finance minister, defended the move saying this is the best decision that has been taken to curb the mounting debt and expenses on government employees’ salaries and pensions. He said government salaries are so high that the state cannot afford it at this juncture.

The state industry, labour and energy department has issued government resolutions wherein it is stated that the state government has decided to outsource the skilled and unskilled youths on a contract basis. The government has prepared an agreement of five years with these empanelled agencies to provide workers to the various departments of the state government.

The government has empanelled nine firms that will help the government to provide skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. Various departments, local establishments, corporations and semi-government organisations can avail of the services from the empanelled firms.

“This decision of outsourcing people will help the state government to reduce its cost by 20-30 per cent while the firms that provide workers will get a 15 per cent service charge against the salary of each person. Out of this 15 per cent service charge, the empanelled firms will have to pay one per cent tax to the state labour department and this amount will be used for the administration work of the labour department,” the government resolution stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Government Debt Contract Jobs Ajit Pawar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp