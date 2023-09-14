Man slits his throat in Jharkhand jail, dies

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Rahmatullah Ansari, lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi, ended his life allegedly by slitting his throat with a sharp object. The family members, however, alleged that Rahmatullah was killed in the jail by someone.

According to police, Rahmatullah was admitted to RIMS in critical condition by the jail administration where he died during treatment.

“Rahmatullah tried to end his life by slitting his throat with a sharp tin on Tuesday afternoon and was taken to the jail hospital and was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Later at 11 pm on Tuesday he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” stated an official communiqué from Ranchi police.

A UD case has been registered in this regard, it said.

Rahmatullah was a resident of Husir under the Kanke police station in Ranchi and was arrested on April 2, 2022, and sent to jail on charges of stealing a car.

Family members of the deceased, however, called it a murder and demanded an investigation by an independent agency in this matter.

“This is nothing but a cold-blooded murder. Had he tried to end his life by slitting his throat, there would not have been so many wound marks on his body,” said one of his family members.

