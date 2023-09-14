Narada News CEO requests CBI to relocate questioning venue near his Bengaluru residence

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stating that the two-way train journey between Kolkata and Bengaluru would strain his health, Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel on Thursday requested the CBI to fix a location closer to his home for interactions with its officers.

Samuel, who has been ailing for some time now, said he is "open to discussing" any matter pertaining to the Narada scam.

"I wanted to emphasise that I have already communicated my inability to adhere to the requirement of a six-day train journey back and forth. It is not just a matter of inconvenience; I have legitimate health concerns that prevent me from doing so."

"The extended period of travel would not only exert undue strain on my health, but also severely impinge upon my professional responsibilities," Samuel wrote in his letter to the CBI.

"I am more than willing to cooperate if the CBI could arrange for interactions at a location closer to my residence or, alternatively, at a nearby CBI office. I am open to discussing any matters pertaining to the Narada scam at your earliest convenience," Samuel added.

Samuel told PTI that he is recuperating from dengue and has other ailments for which he is on a medical regime.

In his communication, the Narada News CEO also referred to the alleged failed commitments of two former CBI officers of reimbursing expenses he had to bear during the Tehelka trial.

"Despite assurances, they failed to reimburse the promised expenses. This broken promise was documented when I presented my case at the CBI Special Court on Rose Avenue. In light of these previous experiences, I find myself questioning the reliability of assurances made by CBI officers," he mentioned.

Three years since grilling him last, the CBI on Tuesday issued a summons asking him to appear before its officers for questioning on September 18 in Kolkata in connection with their probe into the tapes.

Alleging that the CBI was trying to harass him, Samuel said he would only appear before them if the central agency pays for his travel from Bengaluru to Kolkata and back as well as for his accommodation.

Meanwhile, the CBI said they had received a communication from the CEO of Narada News.

"We have received a communication from Mr Samuel. Nothing has been decided on it," a CBI source said.

The sting operation was conducted by Samuel in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.

