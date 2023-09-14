‘PM Modi back to doing what he does best – insult’: Jairam Ramesh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the "opposition ghamandia alliance" wants to "destroy" 'Sanatana Dharma', the Congress hit back at him saying that he is back to doing what he does best -- insult and he repeated his abuse of INDIA parties.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The Prime Minister is back to doing what he does best -- insult. He repeated his abuse of INDIA parties as so-called Ghamandia parties. Look, who’s talking! The man who uses the occasion of a govt function to abuse the Opposition. Stooping to his level, one could easily say he heads the GA-NDA coalition—Gautam Adani’s NDA.”

His remarks came after the Prime Minister on Thursday said "opposition ghamandia alliance" wants to "destroy" Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing a rally in Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi said: "They have already started attacking Sanatan Dharma openly which will gradually increase in the coming days. We, the followers of Sanatan Dharm, need to be careful."

He said that all "Sanatanis" (those follows Sanatan Dharma) across the country and the people who love Bharat will have to be alert.

"This arrogant alliance has come with a resolution to end the Sanatan rituals and traditions. The Sanatan which Gandhiji believed throughout his life, the Sanatan which inspired him to launch a movement against untouchability. The people of this arrogant alliance want to end that eternal tradition," the Prime Minister said.

To propagate the concept of "Sanatan Dharma", Prime Minister Modi highlighted the contribution of Sant Ravidas, Rani Ahilya Bai, Rani Laxmi Bai and Swami Vivekananda.

"This ghamandia alliance has no leader. It is a self-centered Indi-alliance that thrives on politics of division, while, the BJP's vision is to serve for the people of the country," Modi said.

