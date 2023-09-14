PM Modi to lay foundation for infra projects worth Rs 51,000 cr in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 50,700 crore in Bina in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. He is on a trip to the two poll-bound states — Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

On his second trip to the Sagar district of MP’s Bundelkhand region in 33 days (he laid the foundation for the Rs 102 crore Sant Ravidas Temple in Sagar on August 12), the PM will lay the foundation for the Petrochemical Complex at the Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and 10 new industrial projects that will come up across the state.

This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, will produce about 1,200 kilo-tonnes per annum of ethylene and propylene, which are vital components for sectors such as textiles, packaging and pharma.

It will reduce the country’s import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

At the same programme, the PM will lay the foundation for 10 projects, including the ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a mega industrial park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore will be built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore. This is expected to provide impetus to the IT and ITES sector and open new employment opportunities for the youth.

The mega industrial park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, among others.

The park will be well connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore. Importantly, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Madhya Pradesh multiple times this month.

He will address the BJP’s Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal on September 25, which will not only mark the culmination of the party’s five ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatras, but also sound the bugle for the coming assembly polls. The event is likely to be attended by 10 lakh BJP workers from across Madhya Pradesh on September 25.

