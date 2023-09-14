Report reveals Rs 134 cr in irregularities over teachers' recruitment in 7 Uttarakhand universities

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Financial irregularities worth Rs 134 crore have been found in seven government universities of Uttarakhand. The universities were recruiting teachers and staff as well as giving extensions of service without the permission of the government, according to a report presented in the state assembly.

“The open university appointed 38 people without creating posts, who were paid Rs 40.58 lakh irregularly, as well as administrative and educational consultants on a fixed salary without creating posts, leading to irregular payment of Rs 1,44,77,000,” the report said.

Also, the university did not accommodate advances of Rs 3.15 crore in three years, it said.

“The Pantnagar University has wrongly paid Rs 35.89 crore to those who are not covered under the career advancement scheme by giving the benefit of increasing the retirement age,” the report said.

As per the report, the purchase of Rs 12.91 lakh was not done as per the rules.

Similarly, Sanskrit University in the state has received an “unfair profit of Rs 4 crore by giving recognition to various colleges, educational institutions and professional courses,” it said.

According to the report, a firm was paid Rs 23,80,000 more for computerisation of the examination process at Kumaon University.

Regarding the Ayurveda University, the report said, “The authorities deposited the online counselling money in the account of the service provider firm and the company has not refunded Rs 18.48 lakh so far while the security service provider was paid Rs 35 lakh more than the panel rates.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand said: “The matter pertains to the universities, over which the Governor also has direct control. A thorough investigation into the irregularities and accountability will be initiated.”

