'Safari suit': BJP to introduce dress code for its office staff in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first, Jharkhand BJP will soon introduce uniforms to employees working in party offices. They will now be dressed in blue safari suits while the women will be draped in blue sarees. They will start greeting visitors entering the BJP office with a ‘Namaste’.

State BJP leaders claimed that Jharkhand will be the first state in the country to introduce uniforms for its workers. The uniform is likely to be introduced on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, they said.

The decision was taken after the central leadership directed the state units to decide on a uniform for its employees so that they can look decent and make a positive impact on the people visiting BJP offices. They, however, did not suggest any colour for uniforms.

“Employees at BJP offices will now be seen in blue safari suits with saffron lining on their collars and pockets. They will also have to put a strip on their neck with their admit card hanging on it,” said an office bearer at the BJP office.

Women employees will wear sarees of similar colour, the office bearer added. Each of the employees will be given a pair of uniforms so that they can keep it neat and clean. “The shirt pocket will have BJP embossed on it in English alphabets in saffron colour,” said the BJP official. All the 25 employees at the BJP office in Ranchi have already been handed over their uniforms and it is likely to be introduced on September 17, the officer added.

No casual dress will be allowed in party offices

Once the uniform is introduced, BJP employees will not be allowed in the office in T-shirts, jeans or any other casual attire. All the employees have been asked to look fit and decent. State BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha also asserted that the employees at the party office in Jharkhand will now have to wear uniforms in order to bring uniformity among them. They have also been asked to deal positively with everyone approaching the BJP office, Sinha said.

Uniform to make a positive impact among workers

The decision on uniforms was taken after the BJP central leadership directed the state units to decide on a uniform for its employees so that they can look decent and make a positive impact on people visiting its offices. They, however, did not suggest any colour.

