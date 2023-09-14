SC asks Centre to review policy allowing LMV licence holders to drive transport vehicles

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-judge Supreme Court bench on Wednesday asked the Central government to examine within two months if there was a need to change the law on allowing a person holding a driving licence for Light Motor Vehicles to drive transport vehicles of a particular weight.

The court urged the Centre to take a fresh look at the issue since it impacts the livelihood of lakhs of people. The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Mishra, said that any interpretation of the law must duly take into account valid concerns of road safety and the safety of other public transport users.

Directing the government to adopt a holistic approach and not go by just legalities since the issue involved a policy decision, the bench, in its order, said, “It would be necessary for this court to have a fresh look at the matter by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The decision, in this case, must await policy considerations and whether a change in law is needed, and to mull over the way ahead, we hold that the matter needs to be taken up at the policy level by the government. Once the government informs its stand to the court, the hearing in the Constitution Bench will thereafter be taken up. We request the Union to wrap up the exercise within two months and apprise the court. We have expressed nothing on the merits of the referral order.”

The order came as the court considered a batch of pleas filed by insurance companies seeking reversal of a 2017 verdict that allowed LMV licence holders to drive transport vehicles.

