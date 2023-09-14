SC breather for eight students taking UPSC Civil Services Mains examination

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came to the aid of candidates who faced cancellation of their candidature in the upcoming UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination, 2023. The top court has directed the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) to issue admit cards to eight candidates for the Mains Exam, which is scheduled to take place on Friday (September 15). A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra, in their order, said, "As far as petitioners 1 and 2 are concerned, the results of the undergraduate exam have been declared and therefore at this stage, whether they will be qualified is an aspect that will require consideration subsequently." "Keeping in view that the Civil Services Mains exam is scheduled to be held on September 15, 2023, the interest of petitioners will be affected if they are not allowed to appear for the examination. Making it subject to the final result of this petition, we direct the respondent to issue the necessary admission ticket to appear for the exam," the Supreme Court bench added in its order. The eight students, appearing through Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, told the apex court that the results have been declared by their respective universities after the submission of Detailed Application Form-I, wherein they passed qualifying examinations.