Home Nation

Anthony Blinken: Indo-US ties have never been more dynamic

“The US-India strategic partnership has never been more dynamic, as we team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defence cooperation,” Blinken said.

Published: 15th September 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Anthony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A few days after US President Joe Biden said that the US-India partnership was stronger, closer and more dynamic than ever in history, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirmed those thoughts.

“The US-India strategic partnership has never been more dynamic, as we team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defence cooperation,” Blinken said at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies on Wednesday.

Blinken also spoke about the Quad partnership, of which the two nations were members. “We have elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia to deliver for our countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges,” Blinken added.

An India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit that concluded recently in New Delhi. “And just this past week at the G20 Summit, President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi announced another ambitious transportation, energy and technology corridor that will connect the ports of Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union will team up with the US and India to turbo-charge clean energy production, digital connectivity, and strengthening of critical supply chains across the region,” Blinken added. Meanwhile, Biden, on his visit during the G20 Summit, had spoken about India and the US being trusted partners. “The partnership between India and the US is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship.

Trusteeship that is shared between our countries and for our shared planet,” Biden had commented after visiting Rajghat on September 10.  On the day of his arrival on September 8 too, Biden had said that he reaffirmed that the US-India partnership was stronger, closer and more dynamic than any other time in history. PM Modi, after his bilateral meeting with Biden on September 8, endorsed the strengthening of ties between India and US, and maintained that the relations between the two nations would further global good. “Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss many topics that will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and the US. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” Modi had said.

For Quad and for global good

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the country has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia “to deliver for our countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US President Joe Biden US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Quad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp