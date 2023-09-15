Anthony Blinken: Indo-US ties have never been more dynamic

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few days after US President Joe Biden said that the US-India partnership was stronger, closer and more dynamic than ever in history, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirmed those thoughts.

“The US-India strategic partnership has never been more dynamic, as we team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defence cooperation,” Blinken said at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies on Wednesday.

Blinken also spoke about the Quad partnership, of which the two nations were members. “We have elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia to deliver for our countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges,” Blinken added.

An India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit that concluded recently in New Delhi. “And just this past week at the G20 Summit, President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi announced another ambitious transportation, energy and technology corridor that will connect the ports of Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union will team up with the US and India to turbo-charge clean energy production, digital connectivity, and strengthening of critical supply chains across the region,” Blinken added. Meanwhile, Biden, on his visit during the G20 Summit, had spoken about India and the US being trusted partners. “The partnership between India and the US is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship.

Trusteeship that is shared between our countries and for our shared planet,” Biden had commented after visiting Rajghat on September 10. On the day of his arrival on September 8 too, Biden had said that he reaffirmed that the US-India partnership was stronger, closer and more dynamic than any other time in history. PM Modi, after his bilateral meeting with Biden on September 8, endorsed the strengthening of ties between India and US, and maintained that the relations between the two nations would further global good. “Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss many topics that will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and the US. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” Modi had said.

For Quad and for global good

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the country has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia “to deliver for our countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges.”

NEW DELHI: A few days after US President Joe Biden said that the US-India partnership was stronger, closer and more dynamic than ever in history, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirmed those thoughts. “The US-India strategic partnership has never been more dynamic, as we team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defence cooperation,” Blinken said at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies on Wednesday. Blinken also spoke about the Quad partnership, of which the two nations were members. “We have elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia to deliver for our countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges,” Blinken added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit that concluded recently in New Delhi. “And just this past week at the G20 Summit, President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi announced another ambitious transportation, energy and technology corridor that will connect the ports of Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union will team up with the US and India to turbo-charge clean energy production, digital connectivity, and strengthening of critical supply chains across the region,” Blinken added. Meanwhile, Biden, on his visit during the G20 Summit, had spoken about India and the US being trusted partners. “The partnership between India and the US is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship. Trusteeship that is shared between our countries and for our shared planet,” Biden had commented after visiting Rajghat on September 10. On the day of his arrival on September 8 too, Biden had said that he reaffirmed that the US-India partnership was stronger, closer and more dynamic than any other time in history. PM Modi, after his bilateral meeting with Biden on September 8, endorsed the strengthening of ties between India and US, and maintained that the relations between the two nations would further global good. “Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss many topics that will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and the US. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” Modi had said. For Quad and for global good US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the country has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia “to deliver for our countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges.”