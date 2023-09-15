'As if govt expects people to die in defence of its muddle-headed policy in Kashmir': P. Chidambaram 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday attacked the Centre over the killing of security personnel in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the ruling establishment does not pause for a minute to pay homage to the martyrs as if the government expects people to die in the defence of its 'muddle-headed policy' in Kashmir.

Four security forces personnel, Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier were killed in the encounter with terrorists in the Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chidambaram said, "On Wednesday, 13th September, a Colonel, a Major, a DSP and a Rifleman were killed in Kashmir. The ruling establishment, the BJP does not pause for a minute to pay homage to the martyrs."

"It is as if the government expects people to die in the defence of its 'muddle-headed policy' in Kashmir," the former home minister said. As long as the people of Kashmir feel alienated and betrayed, peace will not return to the valley, Chidambaram asserted.

Several INDIA bloc parties had slammed the BJP on Thursday for holding 'celebrations' to mark the success of the G20 Summit on the day security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

