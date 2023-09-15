Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta's wife threatens to sue MP Gaurav Gogoi on subsidy row 

Riniki claimed that this was nothing but an attack to defame the 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of law. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma (Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma threatened to file a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for his claim that the Centre granted a subsidy of Rs 10 crore to a firm, of which she is the Chief Managing Director.

“Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has been an independent entity since 2006 with business interests in varied sectors. It is a law-abiding company with all its financial records in the public domain. With a long and successful business track record, Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd like any other qualifying enterprise is eligible to participate in government-supported programs/incentive schemes,” she said.

However, in the present case pertaining to the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme, the firm neither claimed nor received any money from government subsidy, despite meeting the eligibility criteria, she added.  
“This is nothing but an attack to defame a 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law,” Riniki said.

