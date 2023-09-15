Bilkis Bani gangrape case convicts got parole several times: Supreme Court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The convicts in the Bilkis Bano case had the privilege of being released on parole for several days and several times, a Supreme Court bench observed on Thursday while considering a batch of pleas challenging their early release.

Eleven persons, convicted in the case and had been serving jail terms, were prematurely released on August 15, 2022, following a decision by the Gujarat government. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that it was only considering the “correctness” of the Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts early.

When senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, the counsel for Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana who was one of the convicts, argued that life in jail is a completely cut-off one, the bench remarked, “In this case, they had the privilege of coming out for several days altogether, several times. There are some convicts, who are more privileged than others.”

“Fifteen years in custody. There has to be an ability to pay. I must tell your lordships the reality. The issue is, that life in jail is a completely cut-off life. You are away from home. You are reduced to labour. You have no sources,” Luthra said. Regarding the court’s remarks on “privilege”, he urged the court to consider individual circumstances and view how they have reformed.

“Every convict is not the same and must be looked at with a different approach, through the lens of reformation and on the basis of individual circumstances. They can’t be painted with the same brush. The question is, should these people be deprived of liberty on the basis of considerations not germane to the executive arrangement?” Luthra asked.

The court, during the hearing, also said, “Today, we are considering the correctness of the grant of remission. Very rarely is a grant of remission assailed,” it said. Luthra told the court that the trial court had consciously kept the possibility of reformation open by not awarding the convicts with the death penalty.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident.

Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

