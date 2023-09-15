Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: Ajmal throws weight behind INDIA alliance

Talking about the upcoming general elections, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said, AIUDF will contest three seats like the last time and win all three. 

Published: 15th September 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said his minority-based All India United Democratic Front would like to support the opposition bloc INDIA to defeat BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.“We will ask our supporters to vote for INDIA. We are ready for any kind of sacrifice to ensure INDIA victory,” Ajmal said. However, Congress has reservations against joining the AIUDF as it fears a possible attempt by the saffron camp to “polarise” the voters. “We had supported Congress in the last Lok Sabha elections in the Nagaon seat. Pradyut Bordoloi [of Congress] won,” Ajmal said. Talking about the upcoming general elections, he said, AIUDF will contest three seats like the last time and win all three. 

New mall to showcase national integration

The Assam government has decided to construct a “Unity Mall” in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 226 crore. The idea is to promote national integration, “One District, One Product” and carry forward the concept of “Make in India”. The mall will have 35 showrooms for all states/Union Territories and as many showrooms for every district of Assam. The food courts will offer cuisines from all parts of India. According to the government, the mall will provide a platform for marketing of  GI products of the state and promote “Made in Assam” products.

IPS officer among 6 cops held for extorting money

Recently, a CID team of Assam Police arrested over half a dozen cops, including an IPS officer and two Assam Police Service officers, for allegedly extorting money from a businessman from Bajali in western Assam. A huge amount of cash and 21 blank bank cheques which the businessman had “given to the 
cops” were recovered. Even as the inquiry into this case was on, another case surfaced of an Additional Superintendent of Police allegedly torturing her domestic help and going into hiding. Subhalakshmi Dutta, the accused, surrendered before the police later. She went into hiding after her domestic help Anima Praja had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the officer tortured her and even tried to kill her.

