INDIA bloc blacklists 14 television news anchors

The INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of the 14 anchors, a statement from the media committee of the opposition bloc said.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leaders after the first Coordination Committee meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA, at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.(File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing that the INDIA bloc will boycott a section of TV journalists, the parties on Thursday released a negative list of 14 news anchors.

It comprises usual suspects like Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, News18 Amish Devgan, Times Now’s Navika Kumar, India Today Group’s Gaurav Sawant, Shiv Aroor and Sudhir Chaudhary. 

The decision to abstain from programmers or shows hosted by certain anchors was taken during the first meeting of the coordination committee on Wednesday. “The panel also authorised the sub-committee on media to decide upon the names of television news anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives,” said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal after the meeting.

“Pursuant to the decision taken by the INDIA Coordination Committee in its meeting on September 13, 2023, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of the following anchors,” said a statement from the media committee of the opposition bloc.

