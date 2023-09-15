Home Nation

INDIA group’s bid to destroy Sanatana: PM Modi 

Published: 15th September 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd in Bina on Thursday | PTI

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc over the recent anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks by DMK leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to be wary of those who want to destroy their religion and culture.

This was Modi's first public intervention in the raging debate on Sanatana Dharma ever since DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin likened it to dengue and malaria, adding it had to be eradicated.

Terming the Opposition’s alliance as a Ghamandiya Gathbandhan (proud alliance), Modi said, “While on the one hand, our country is emerging as Vishwa Mitra (global friend) and showing the strength to integrate the entire world, on the other hand, some political parties are engaged in disintegrating the country and its society.”

The Opposition alliance, he alleged, intends to destroy the hoary culture and traditions that integrated the country for thousands of years. Modi was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation for industrial projects worth around Rs 51,000 crore in Bina town of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

“The Sanatana inspired Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, queen of Jhansi Laxmi Bai, Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak and Swami Vivekananda. Now the Ghamandiya alliance wants to eradicate the same Sanatana... and push the country back into slavery of thousand years again,” Modi alleged.

Earlier, Modi rode an open jeep with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on board to greet the people at the venue. In its pushback, the Congress accused the PM of using an occasion of a government function to insult the Opposition. “The PM is back to doing what he does best insult. He repeated his abuse of INDIA parties as so-called Ghamandia parties,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

INDIA bloc Santana Dharma Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jairam Ramesh DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin

