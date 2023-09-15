Jharkhand Congress MLA alleges gross violation of environmental conditions at Adani power plant

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand, against the Adani Power plant at Godda alleging gross violation of environmental conditions.

According to Yadav, the price of electricity in the Adani Power Plant was based on the coal imported from Australia, but the company was using coal brought from West Bengal (Jharia Range).

“As per the November 2020 order of the Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change, as per the rules and environmental clearance form, it is mandatory for any thermal power stations that they should maintain complete transparency regarding the source of its coal and if there is any flaw in the source of coal,” Yadav said in his letter.

If there is any change, information related to the source of the coal should be shared with the concerned ministry immediately, he added.

Not only that, the route taken to transport coal passes from rural areas leading to frequent accidents and loss of lives, he alleged.

Yadav in his letter further stated that the company has dug several deep bore wells on private land to meet the water requirements of the plant, due to which, the water level in surrounding areas is descending significantly.

The company is not using water from River Ganga in Sahibganj like they promised, he claimed.

Yadav in his letter also demanded strict investigation into the environmental clearance of the Adani Power Plant in Godda.

The copy of the letter was also sent to former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Principal Secretary of Energy Department, Principal Secretary of Forest Environment and Climate Change, Principal Secretary of Industry Department, Chairman of NGT, Registrar NGT, and also to Jharkhand State Pollution Board.

