National security & social harmony top RSS Pune meet agenda

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with functionaries of RSS-inspired organisations, on Thursday started brainstorming on various issues, including national security and economy, in Pune. The meeting began with the offering of flowers to the Bharata Mata image by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale as per the Sangh tradition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and other key officials from RSS-inspired organisations attended the first day of the three-day annual meet. According to the RSS’s official statement issued here, 267 office-bearers, including 30 sisters of 36 RSS-affiliated organisations, will attend the meeting.

“The discussions will elaborate on topics like environment, kutumb-prabodhan (family enlightenment), social cohesiveness, Swadesh behaviour and civil duties,” the RSS said. Prominent functionaries attending the meet include Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief Shantakka, Chandatai from Mahila Samanvay, Renu Pathak from Rashtriya Seva Bharati, Ramchandra Kharadi, president of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, VHP working president Alok Kumar, Raj Sharan Shahi from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP chief JP Nadda and Dinesh Kulkarni from Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. The meeting will conclude on September 16.

Significantly, the RSS annual meet is taking place at a time when only 6-7 months are left for the next general election. Sources in the Sangh said the discussions will include a review of Sangh’s own performance.

At present, the entire country is speculating about the possibility of implementation of the One Nation One Election campaign as well as the wider use of Bharat as the country name. “There is a possibility of a discussion on such issues also among the functionaries of Sangh as well those who are attending from RSS-inspired other organisations”, remarked a senior functionary of the saffron party.

