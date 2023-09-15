Home Nation

NavIC may become a must for auto sector

“It is for the first time the iPhone 15 has integrated NavIC amongst the other six global positioning system solutions that are available,” the minister said.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (Photo | PTI)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to mandate India-made NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system in the future for the automotive industry, said the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday. 

The government, he said, will incentivise mobile manufacturers to adopt NavIC, the desi Global Positioning System (GPS), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation. US tech giant Apple has incorporated NavIC in the iPhone 15 pro series for location-based services.

“It is for the first time the iPhone 15 has integrated NavIC amongst the other six global positioning system solutions that are available,” the minister said. Chandrashekar informed us that NavIC chips are being manufactured by a startup called Accord.

The company has already manufactured over 1 million NavIC chips in 28 nanometers that are used in the automotive industry. “Increasingly, we will make it mandatory, as in the automobile segment, that all the devices that use GPS deploy the NavIC chipsets as well,” Chandrasekhar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NavIC Rajeev Chandrasekhar GPS iPhone 15 pro series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp