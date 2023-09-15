Talks with Pakistan: Farooq proposes, BJP disposes

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after three top security officials were killed in an encounter in Kashmir, former J&K chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday pitched for India-Pakistan

dialogue for ending bloodshed and lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This destruction has been going on here for a long time. I don’t see its end. I don’t see the end of encounters. Today, we had an encounter in Rajouri and Kokernag. Encounters are taking place daily in Kashmir,” Abdullah told reporters after visiting the family of slain deputy superintendent of police Himayun Bhat to express condolences.

Reacting to Abdullah’s statement, BJP Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur said that the time has come to put behind bars people who advocate dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir.

“It is these people who advocate Pakistan’s cause here and support it. India has held talks with Pakistan many times in the past but the neighbouring country always played foul,” he said, adding that “terrorism and talks cannot go on simultaneously”.

The NC leader said the government is shouting daily that militancy is over in Kashmir. “Now tell me, is militancy over? The militancy has not ended. They (the government) are trying to fool people by claiming that militancy has ended. A path has to be found through which peace can be achieved. Peace cannot be achieved through a fight but it can come through talks,” he said.

He said India and Pakistan will have to talk. “Talking to me won’t prove any help. The two countries, which have this problem, have to talk.” The NC president believes that till India, and Pakistan don’t talk, these kinds of incidents (encounters) will continue to take place. “These will not end. We are fools if we think it can end”.

“There is no other option other than holding talks with Pakistan. Both the countries should give up their rigidness and come on table for ending bloodshed and lasting peace in J&K,” he said. On the Centre saying that it wanted to reclaim PoK, Abdullah said, “Let them bring it back. If they think it can resolve the issue, then they should do it. However, I want to make it clear that wars have not solved any issue. Pakistan has fought four wars with India but the border is still there,” he said.

