Union government's special swachhata campaign from October 2 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government will launch Swachhata Campaign 3.0 next month. The campaign from October 2-31 will not incur any expense. On the other hand, it will gain an estimated Rs 400 crore.

Encouraged by the results and revenue earned from the previous two rounds of the campaign, the government has designed the third round of Swachhata Campaign to clear offices and other places in very methodical ways to create ‘wealth from waste’.

As part of this pan-India campaign, the pendency of files will be identified, all records rooms will be cleared and files will be handed out to individual sections to identify them in different categories — A, B and C — for cleaning or preserving them in digitised format. About 1.50 lakh cleanliness sites are set to be covered.

Union Minister of State for Personnel and Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh, said the Centre has launched the campaign with an eye on creating ‘wealth from waste’. He said that the third cleanliness drive will go even in the remotest of remote offices having a larger public interface.

He said the earlier two rounds of Swachhata campaign were mass movements. “Same administration, same officials, only the leadership was lacking. The Prime Minister turned the mission on hygiene and cleanliness into a ‘Jan-Andolan’ and become also a people’s social reform movement,” he said.

Swachhata campaign was first launched by PM Modi on August 15 in 2014. Citing data, the minister said that over 90 per cent of file works in the Central government offices have been made online under the e-office portal and created massive spaces, giving an energising working ambience.

During this campaign, ministries and departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalise the campaign sites. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has been made a nodal department for implementation of special campaign 3.0.

According to available data, since the conduct of the Swachhata campaign 2.0 in October 2022, the drive has been held at 1.37 lakh sites so far and a huge revenue running into Rs 520 crore generated from scrap.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has been appointed a nodal department for implementation of the Special Swachhata campaign 3.0.

