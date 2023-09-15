Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Three brothers fight over insurance money received due to mother's death, 1 dead

After the mother's death, the insurance amount of Rs 2 lakh, was transferred to the account of Rajbahadur, the eldest son, a few days ago.

Published: 15th September 2023 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By PTI

UNNAO: A dispute over the share of an insurance amount led to an exchange of blows among three brothers in Paschim Tola area here, causing the death of them, police said on Friday.

The three brothers on Thursday argued over Rs 2 lakh insurance money received by the elder brother following their mother's death, they said.

The youngest of three brothers, identified as Ram Asrey (45), died in the incident, they added.

Police said that based on complaints received from family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against the other two brothers in Purwa police station here.

Purwa Circle Officer Deepak Singh, citing family members of the deceased, on Friday said that nine months ago Ramrani died in a road accident.

After her death, the insurance amount of Rs 2 lakh, was transferred to the account of Rajbahadur, the eldest son, a few days ago, the CO said.

This led to an argument among the three on Thursday night.

The argument subsequently led to a quarrel, and finally resulted in an exchange of blows.

The three brothers allegedly also attacked each other with sticks, the officer said.

Singh said Ram Asrey, the youngest of three brothers, was seriously injured and was first taken to a community health centre in Purwa, and then to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

He added that based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against his brothers.

The CO also said that efforts are on to nab the accused persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
insurance money family dispute UP Crime Unnao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp