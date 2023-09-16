Home Nation

Congress rejects 'One Nation, One Election', calls it assault on Constitution, federalism 

"If it (BJP) puts forward this mirage of 'One Nation, One Election' it is only to divert attention from the pressing issues and to create a false narrative," P Chidambaram said.

Published: 16th September 2023 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday rejected the 'One Nation, One Election' idea, calling it an assault on the Constitution and federalism.

Addressing a briefing on the deliberations of the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) here, party leader P Chidambaram said the BJP does not have the numbers to pass the required constitutional amendments for holding simultaneous polls.

"One Nation, One Election is an assault on the Constitution...it is an attack on federalism," he said when asked about the issue.

It will require at least five constitutional amendments and the BJP knows that it does not have the numbers to pass these, the senior Congress leader said.

"Yet, if it (BJP) puts forward this mirage of 'One Nation, One Election' it is only to divert attention from the pressing issues and to create a false narrative. We reject this 'One Nation, One Election' idea," Chidambaram said.

His remarks come days after the government set up an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

The committee will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind and will have Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh as members.

Chowdhury had later declined to be part of the panel.

