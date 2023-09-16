Congress says 'free and open' discussions to take place in CWC, hails its 'internal democracy'

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday said "free and open" discussions would take place during the CWC, asserting that its internal democracy is what makes it different from other parties.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee's (CWC) first meeting, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also hailed as "historic" the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party president last year in internal polls.

"No other party in this country has had this kind of an open election. We are very proud of our tradition of electing our president through an open election," he said.

That is another "historic milestone" that we achieved in the last year, Khera said.

"When we meet today in a few hours from now in the CWC, there will be an open discussion. Everybody is free to voice his or her opinion, suggestion, or criticism. That is the way our party functions, that is the way the blood in the veins of our party stays fresh and boiling," he said.

This is the difference between the Congress and other parties, he added.

Khera said this is a "historic" CWC almost on the eve of assembly elections in five states and the Lok Sabha polls later.

"For the last one year, you have seen the Congress has been on the roads, addressing issues of people that don't find a place in the mainstream of the narrative," he said.

"A lot of you had a complaint that the Congress is not on the roads, I hope that the complaint has been addressed. Rahul Gandhi undertook the over 4,000-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra which has proved to be a turning point in the way we do our politics," he said.

Attacking the BJP, the Congress leader alleged the ruling party has been trying to divert people's attention through "one make-believe controversy to another" but the Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed the scenario.

"You may be Narendra Modi or Amit Shah but you have to talk about issues. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has made sure that the curriculum is decided by the people," Khera said.

"We understand the responsibility on our shoulders. We will ensure that we fulfil the expectations people have from us," he said.

Khera also slammed the BRS government in Telangana, alleging that corruption is "all-pervasive" in the state. He said the Congress is ready to have a debate with the BRS on the issue of corruption.

The CWC will meet on Saturday and an extended working committee meeting will be held on Sunday during which discussions on party organisation will take place.

