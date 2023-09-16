Congress Working Committee meet to firm up assembly poll strategy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, will be meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. The CWC meeting coincides with the upcoming special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22. During this session, key Bills, including ‘One Nation, One Election’ and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), are expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Against this backdrop, the CWC aims to draw the roadmap for the forthcoming assembly elections in five states and set the direction for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the CWC meeting, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will brief members about the three meetings of the INDIA alliance and discuss pressing political issues, including the upcoming assembly elections in five states, election preparations, and the Manipur issue, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal told a press conference on Friday.

84 leaders to attend

The CWC will be attended by Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with members, permanent and special invitees — a total of 84 leaders.

While 90 leaders were invited, four expressed their inability to attend, citing personal reasons, Venugopal said. After the CWC meeting and Vijayabheri, top state Congress leaders will spread out across the 119 assembly constituencies in the state, embarking on a door-to-door campaign and issuing chargesheets against the Modi-led Union government and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government.

Interestingly, the two national ruling and opposition parties have chosen Hyderabad to host their most significant meetings in the recent past. While Congress will be holding the CWC meeting this month, the BJP also held its national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Hyderabad last year.

Besides holding the CWC meeting, the Congress will also be holding a massive public rally in Hyderabad

with lakhs of people where the party is likely to announce six guarantees.‘BJP has hidden agenda’

Venugopal expressed concern over the lack of transparency by the Modi government.

“Whenever Parliament convenes, they should at least state the agenda. Now, after a hue and cry, they gave an agenda just the day before yesterday. Till now, we aren’t aware of any additional agenda. They are calling a meeting on September 17. This party (BJP) and this government have hidden agendas to sabotage democracy. Let us see what happens. We will face...,” he said.

