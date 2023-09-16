CPM Politburo to decide on INDIA panel member

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CPM is likely to finalise the nomination of its member to the coordination committee of the INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) bloc during its politburo meeting scheduled on September 16-17.

“Decision to send a representative to the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc may be taken in the politburo meeting. This is one of the agendas,” said a member of the party’s Central Committee.

The party leadership is treading cautiously on the issue, particularly because of its position in West Bengal, where it is in direct contest with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the INDIA parties’ conclave early this month, it was decided that there would not be any alliance between Congress and CPM in Kerala, where they are main rivals. But, both parties will have seat-sharing understanding in West Bengal and they will jointly be taking on TMC. On some seats where the BJP has an edge, the Congress and CPIM may come together to help the ruling TMC, said a senior Congress leader.

At present, the INDIA group has 13 members on the committee and the CPM is yet to name its nominee. K C Venugopal (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), and Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) are members of the coordination committee.

The first meeting of INDIA for negotiations on the seat-sharing formula and evolving a broad outlay of campaign strategy ahead of the LS election was held at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi on September 13. The 14-member coordination committee was formed in its third meeting in Mumbai earlier this month.

