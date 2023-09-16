Delhi liquor scam: Kavitha gets 10-day breather from ED

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning on Friday in the Delhi excise policy scam, got a breather as the probe agency told the Supreme Court it would not insist on her appearance for 10 days.

“She has appeared twice. We’ll extend the date by another 10 days if she wants,” Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju, appearing for the ED, said.

Taking note of his oral assurance, the bench comprising justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia decided to take up Kavitha’s plea challenging the summons on September 26.

Referring to the restriction on police officers under Section 160 CrPC against summoning women or questioning them at a place other than their homes, Kavitha had also sought certain protections during questioning and directions to that effect to the police officers. She had also raised the issue of ED summoning women to appear in its office. Kavitha wanted her summons deferred till the SC decides on ED’s power to summon a woman in a PLMA case under Section 160.

