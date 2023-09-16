Everyone equal before law: AP CM Jagan Reddy breaks silence on Naidu's arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that everyone is equal before the law, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was remanded to judicial custody only after he was caught with evidence in a corruption case.

Responding for the first time after the arrest of the Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Minister described TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of making looting and cheating his political ideology all his 45 years of political career. Meanwhile, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh mocked Jagan Reddy for calling his father corrupt when the chief minister himself has many cases under investigation against him.

Addressing a public meeting in Nidadavolu of East Godavari district on Saturday for the disbursement of Rs 536.77 crore to 3,57,844 women beneficiaries under the Kapu Nestham scheme, the Chief Minister said, "Unfortunately, despite there being evidence of Naidu’s corruption, the influential gang of robbers, who are his associates, are trying to save him, conveniently ignoring that the law is the same for everyone."

“Today, a voice has risen to assert that the law is the same for the powerful influential people and the common man. Cronies of Naidu are unable to digest this fact,” he said.

Elaborating further, he cited examples of the TDP chief getting caught red-handed in corruption, but his supporters trying to make light of it.

He said the first proof of corruption was audio and video evidence against Chandrababu Naidu in the 'Note for Vote' scam during the Telangana MLC elections, which were certified by forensic experts.

“Even when the evidence was so clear and people were aware that it was Naidu’s voice in the audio tape and money offered was black money stashed by him, those supporting Naidu give him clean cheat and pronounce him innocent,” he said.

The second example he cited was that of the Rs 371 crore APSSDC scam, for which the TDP chief was remanded to judicial custody recently.

“All fake documents and invoices and other major evidence have been procured by the investigating agencies. Chandrababu Naidu even signed in 13 places in various documents in connection with the Skill Scam and CID gave all the evidence to the court. Even Chandrababu PA is Involved in the case and he already fled abroad. Even, the central investigating agency ED investigated the skill scam and then arrested people involved in the scam." he elaborated.

The Chief Minister said the involvement of Naidu’s PA is not only in the APSSDC scam but also in siphoning off money from infrastructure companies was proved in the investigation by the IT department, which has even served show-cause notices on Chandrababu Naidu for the undisclosed amount.

“All such evidence was presented to the court leading to his judicial remand. But, those supporting Naidu, turn a blind eye to all these,” he said.

Lambasting Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, without taking his name, the Chief Minister said the person, who said he would question the corruption, meets Naidu, accused in corruption case, in jail in the name of Mulakat, but comes out with Milakat (a poll pact). “These are politics today. People should take note of all these,” he said while appealing to people to support him based on what his government has done since 2019 for their welfare.

