In poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Nadda slams opposition over Sanatan Dharma row

The BJP president asked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to make his stand clear on anti-Sanatan Dharma following Udhayanidhi's remarks kicked off a war of words.

Published: 16th September 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, BJP National President

FILE - BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A day after PM Narendra Modi attacked the opposition coalition INDIA in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the BJP president J P Nadda hit out at the alliance claiming that the agenda of the Congress leadership intends to “disrespect and abuse” Sanatan Dharma.

Nadda flagged off the second ‘Parivartan Yatra’ of the opposition BJP ahead of the assembly polls in Jashpur, 350 km outside Raipur, on Friday.

While alleging that the Congress government failed to keep the promises the party made to the people and engaged in massive corrupt practices, he asked the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to make his stand clear on anti-Sanatan Dharma comments given by Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose party DMK is a member of INDIA bloc. “Sonia Gandhi is silent on the issue and Rahul visits all over the world and talks about the Constitution but didn’t utter anything on it (Sanatan Dharma),” Nadda said.

Udhayanidhi’s recent remark on Sanatan Dharma cited it as alleged divisiveness and lack of equality. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son too had targeted the ancient faith. 

