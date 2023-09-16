Home Nation

Noida Police bust major syndicate of car-lifters, 8 arrested

The police suspect that the gang has been involved in hundreds of vehicle thefts in Delhi-NCR over the years.

Published: 16th September 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

NOIDA:  WITH the arrest of eight suspects, the Noida Police on Friday said they have busted a key gang involved in the theft of cars in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). The police have recovered 10 cars, from their possession which were lifted from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram.

The police suspect that the gang has been involved in hundreds of vehicle thefts in Delhi-NCR over the years, which were sold in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

“A complete chain of people are involved in the theft of cars;  from those breaking the lock and stealing it, to the tampering of its chassis number and forgery of documents to buyers of stolen vehicles,” DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said. “Overall, eight people have been arrested in this case and 10 cars stolen from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram were recovered,” said Chander.

The case was busted by a joint team of officials from Sector 20 and the Phase 1 police stations in pursuance of information they had received about the gang.  ACP Verma said the numbers of some cars have been changed while a couple of cars are almost brand new with no number plates. After lifting the cars, the gang would take them to Meerut and keep them in hiding for some days to evade tracking.

The police identified those arrested as gang leader Saqib alias Daddu, Mohd Imran, Monu alias Jamshed, Mohd Farman, Rashid alias Kaala, Mohd Sahibzada, Rohit Mittal and Ranjeet Singh. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further legal proceedings are being carried out.

