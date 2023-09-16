Home Nation

One more jawan killed as hunt continues for holed-up militants in Anantnag

Troops are using drones, helicopters and quadcopters for aerial surveillance of the dense forest area of Gadole in Kokernag in Anantnag district, where three Lashkar militants are hiding.

Published: 16th September 2023

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The security forces have intensified hunt and fired rockets, mortars and ammunition from drones at possible militant hideouts and were using other new-generation weapons and devices as operation to track down a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba militants holed up in the dense forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, who are responsible for killing of three security officials, entered third day on Friday.

Police said troops have encircled two LeT militants including a local, Uzair Khan, who are responsible for killing three security officials and who had joined militancy in July last year. Uzair is a top Lashkar commander and security forces have been hunting for him.

A security official said GoC 15 Corps  Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh are supervising the anti-militancy operation. “The officials are continuously monitoring the situation and formulating a strategy to eliminate the militants hiding in the forest area,” he said.

There was sporadic gunfire and explosions in the forest area throughout the day. The security men fired rockets, mortars and other ammunition towards the possible militant hideouts in the forest area.

A security official said troops are using drones, helicopters and quadcopters for aerial surveillance of the dense forest area of Gadole in Kokernag in Anantnag district, where three Lashkar militants are hiding.

He said there are natural caves in the dense forest area and these caves may be used as hide-out by the militants. “The aerial screening of the forest area is being conducted through drones and helicopters and other devices to pinpoint the location of the hiding militants,” the security official said.

