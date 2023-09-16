Home Nation

Rahul Navin appointed in-charge ED director

Navin has been appointed as the in-charge director till the appointment of a regular director or until further orders.

Published: 16th September 2023

IRS officer Rahul Navin will take charge as the acting ED director. (Photo | X@g20org)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rahul Navin, an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, has been appointed as the in-charge director of the Enforcement Directorate. The tenure of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra ended on Friday.

An office order from the Ministry of Finance late on Friday said that Navin, a special director at the ED, has been appointed as the in-charge director till the appointment of a regular director or until further orders. Navin is a 1993-batch IRS officer.

The tenure of SK Mishra, a 1984 IRS officer, as ED director was marred by controversies, with critics alleging the government used the enforcement agency as a tool to counter dissent and political opponents.

Mishra, who was given two extensions by the government, was forced out of his post after the Supreme Court held as “illegal” two successive extensions of one year each granted to him.

The court said that the extensions were in “breach” of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term. On July 26, the SC granted an extension of tenure to Mishra till September 15 but made it clear there would be no further extension.

