Sec 144 in Nuh, Cong MLA sent to police custody

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA was arrested from the house of his relative on the Jaipur-Ajmer road in Rajastahn late Thursday night. 

Published: 16th September 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Police personnel stand guard, weeks after violence in the region, in Gurugram district, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress MLA Mamman Khan was produced before a Nuh court which sent him to a two-day police remand as the administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the district and suspended mobile internet services for two days. 

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA was arrested from the house of his relative on the Jaipur-Ajmer road in Rajasthan late Thursday night. The Haryana Police claimed that Khan was “actively” involved in the violence and he was at the spot barely half an hour before where the clashes broke out.

Nuh SP Narender Bijrania and Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata said that the MLA was involved in the violence at Badhkali Chowk and Nagina.

“The interrogation of the accused revealed that Khan instigated a mob. We have evidence of his presence in Nagina 30 minutes before the clashes,” said Bijarnia.

“One of the accused in the clashes in Nagina, Taufiq named Mamman Khan and call records confirmed that both were in constant touch with each other From July 29-31. The tower location of Taufiq’s cellphone confirmed his presence at the clash site,” the SP said.

The MLA’s legal team, however, said he was being framed. Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in Nuh before Khan was produced in the court. People cancelled namaz in the open and stayed at their houses.

