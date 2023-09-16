Terrorist killed in encounter near LoC in J-K's Baramulla, operation in Kokernag forests enters Day 4

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As a search operation of security forces to track down a group of 2-3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in the Gadole forest area of Anantnag in south Kashmir entered 4th day on Saturday, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the forward area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district in which one militant has been killed.

A police official said acting on specific information, a joint contingent of army and police launched a cordon and search operation in the Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir in the early hours today.

As the security men were laying siege around the area, militants hiding in the area fired indiscriminately on the troops, he said.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. The exchange of gunfire between the two sides was going on when reports last poured in, the official said. He said a militant has been killed in the gunfight so far.

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. https://t.co/22dP32S8dT — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 16, 2023

Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping from the area.

Meanwhile, the search operation in Gadole forest area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered the 4th day today.

The troops are using all the latest gadgets including drones, quadcopters and helicopters to track down the group of 2-3 Lashkar militants, who are responsible for killing three security officials on Thursday and are hiding in the dense forest area.

The security men have intensified the search operation by targeting the caves in the forest area, which militants might have been using as hideouts.

#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 16, 2023

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said all the trapped terrorists in Gadole forest area will be neutralized.

“Operation is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralized,” ADGP Kumar said. The ADGP also advised the retired police and army officers to avoid the “Ambush Hypothesis”.

The retired police and army officers are giving their analysis of the operation in the Gadole forest area to different electronic and print media.

