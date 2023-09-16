Home Nation

Three terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Baramulla

While the bodies of two terrorists have been retrieved, firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity is interfering with the retrieval of the third terrorist's body.

Published: 16th September 2023 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The operation was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in Uri sector of the north Kashmir district, the police officials said.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies, an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla," Army's Chinar Corps wrote in a post on X.

Three terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Indian side and were engaged by alert troops, it said.

While the bodies of two terrorists have been retrieved, firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity is interfering with the retrieval of the third terrorist's body, it added.

The operation is in progress, the Army said.

The identities and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained, police said.

The infiltration bid and the subsequent encounter come at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain.

The gunfight entered its fourth day on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Line of Control Terrorist encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp