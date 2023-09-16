Women withdrawing widow pension with their husbands alive, complaint lodged in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A complaint has been lodged against 12 women in Simdega for taking the benefits of widow pension illegally despite the fact that their husbands are alive. The complaint was filed by Block Development Officer (BDO) Pankaj Kumar at Thethaitangar Police Station after they were found withdrawing widow pension for the last 8-10 months illegally during the annual verification drive conducted by the district administration.

According to BDO, he has lodged a complaint against 12 such women alleging they shared forged documents or information to get the benefits of widow pension. “It is still mysterious how they are getting the benefits of widow pension as they have not submitted any documents in this regard. It appears that their names were included directly into the list of beneficiaries in order to provide benefits of the welfare scheme to them,” said BDO Pankaj Kumar.

As of now, a total of Rs 1,04,000 has been withdrawn illegally by these women, he added.

The women have been taking benefits of the scheme since June, last year. The women against whom the complaint was filed include – Gudia Devi, Rita Devi, Savitri Devi, Shaniyaro Devi, Kashti Devi, Phulwati Devi, Guddi Devi, Shahri Devi, Maina Devi, Tara Devi, Lalita Devi and Punia Devi.

According to BDO, women whose husbands have died are given pensions under Mukhyamantri Rajya Mahila Nirashrit, Vidhwa Mahila Samman Yojana. Under this scheme, such widows who are between the age group of 18 years to 60 years having a monthly income up to Rs. 1000 and their son/grandson not more than 20 years of age, are given a pension grant of Rs 800 per month for the maintenance and education of their children.

The officer in Charge of Thethaitangar Police Station also asserted that the complaint has been filed and will investigate the matter as soon as they are provided with the documents related to it. The BDO in his complaint has alleged these 12 women of taking benefits of Mukhyamantri Rajya Mahila Nirashrit Vidhwa Mahila Samman Yojana illegally and has requested to register an FIR in this regard, he said.

