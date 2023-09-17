Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi's silence on Pakistani terrorists killing Indian soldiers

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the killing of four security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists from Pakistan, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked if the Centre would conduct a surgical strike.

Addressing a public meeting here on the occasion of 'National Integration Day', the anniversary of the merger of the princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam's rule with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, he said terrorists who came from Pakistan had killed a Colonel, a Major and a Deputy SP, but the Prime Minister is "silent."

"When the Pulwama attack took place in 2019, our Prime Minister expressed anger over the incident…(recently) Colonel, Major and a Deputy SP were killed, but, he (Modi) is not saying anything," the Hyderabad MP said.

In this backdrop, Owaisi appeared to take exception to a cricket match being played with the Pakistani team at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

"While terrorists from Pakistan are playing a match with the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir, we will play a cricket match?" he asked.

"What BJP would have done if it was not in power," he exclaimed.

"It is strange that Modiji silent. Modiji, we appeal you to do surgical strikes. Or will you (Modi) do it in January or February? When will you do it? It is your failure that terrorists come from Pakistan," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi further accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of having "lied" that the merger of the princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union had taken place without bloodshed.

Speaking at the Centre's official celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', Shah said it was Sardar Patel who, following the principle of Nation First, planned the Hyderabad Police Action and forced the Nizam's razakar army to surrender "without bloodshed".

Owaisi said a committee led by Pandit Sunderlal had then visited Hyderabad State after the police action.

"In the report, Pandit Sunderlal said that more than 20,000 Muslims were killed. Hyderabad's integration could have been possible without bloodshed, but it was a mistake of then rulers," Owaisi said.

"And today Amit Shah said that without shedding a drop of blood, Hyderabad State was integrated. Amit Shah, you are lying. The way then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru lied in his speech on September 18, 1948, that there was no bloodshed, what Amit Shah said is a lie. Pandit Sunderlal's report proves Nehru's lies and Pandit Sunderlal's report proves Amit Shah's lies," Owaisi said.

Owaisi also hit out at the BJP and the Congress for calling him 'razakar' (armed supporters of the Nizam) 'Nizam'.

"Both BJP and Congress abuse Majlis. I am called razakar and Nizam because of my beard and skull cap. Those who were razakars went to Pakistan and those who are loyal are standing in front of you and fighting for their rights and will not leave the country," Owaisi asserted.

"We definitely praise the good works of the Nizam. Had I been born during the times of Nizam rule, I would have felt a suffocating life because it was a feudal system. There was no Constitution," Owaisi pointed out.

The AIMIM chief further said that whenever the elections are held, the AIMIM is ready to face it, adding it is not known whether the Prime Minister would conduct the polls simultaneously or separately.

He urged the people to elect AIMIM candidates and strengthen and help the AIMIM succeed. He said both the BJP and Congress have to be defeated.

Earlier, AIMIM organised a Tiranga bike rally in the city.

HYDERABAD: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the killing of four security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists from Pakistan, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked if the Centre would conduct a surgical strike. Addressing a public meeting here on the occasion of 'National Integration Day', the anniversary of the merger of the princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam's rule with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, he said terrorists who came from Pakistan had killed a Colonel, a Major and a Deputy SP, but the Prime Minister is "silent." "When the Pulwama attack took place in 2019, our Prime Minister expressed anger over the incident…(recently) Colonel, Major and a Deputy SP were killed, but, he (Modi) is not saying anything," the Hyderabad MP said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In this backdrop, Owaisi appeared to take exception to a cricket match being played with the Pakistani team at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. "While terrorists from Pakistan are playing a match with the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir, we will play a cricket match?" he asked. "What BJP would have done if it was not in power," he exclaimed. "It is strange that Modiji silent. Modiji, we appeal you to do surgical strikes. Or will you (Modi) do it in January or February? When will you do it? It is your failure that terrorists come from Pakistan," the AIMIM chief said. Owaisi further accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of having "lied" that the merger of the princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union had taken place without bloodshed. Speaking at the Centre's official celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', Shah said it was Sardar Patel who, following the principle of Nation First, planned the Hyderabad Police Action and forced the Nizam's razakar army to surrender "without bloodshed". Owaisi said a committee led by Pandit Sunderlal had then visited Hyderabad State after the police action. "In the report, Pandit Sunderlal said that more than 20,000 Muslims were killed. Hyderabad's integration could have been possible without bloodshed, but it was a mistake of then rulers," Owaisi said. "And today Amit Shah said that without shedding a drop of blood, Hyderabad State was integrated. Amit Shah, you are lying. The way then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru lied in his speech on September 18, 1948, that there was no bloodshed, what Amit Shah said is a lie. Pandit Sunderlal's report proves Nehru's lies and Pandit Sunderlal's report proves Amit Shah's lies," Owaisi said. Owaisi also hit out at the BJP and the Congress for calling him 'razakar' (armed supporters of the Nizam) 'Nizam'. "Both BJP and Congress abuse Majlis. I am called razakar and Nizam because of my beard and skull cap. Those who were razakars went to Pakistan and those who are loyal are standing in front of you and fighting for their rights and will not leave the country," Owaisi asserted. "We definitely praise the good works of the Nizam. Had I been born during the times of Nizam rule, I would have felt a suffocating life because it was a feudal system. There was no Constitution," Owaisi pointed out. The AIMIM chief further said that whenever the elections are held, the AIMIM is ready to face it, adding it is not known whether the Prime Minister would conduct the polls simultaneously or separately. He urged the people to elect AIMIM candidates and strengthen and help the AIMIM succeed. He said both the BJP and Congress have to be defeated. Earlier, AIMIM organised a Tiranga bike rally in the city.