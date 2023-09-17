'Be Sanatani': Kapil Sibal's birthday message to PM Modi 

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to be 'Sanatani'.

Speaking to ANI over the Sanatana row, Sibal said, "Tell me what is the meaning of Sanatana. One who follows the path of Lord Rama is a Sanatani. One who never talks about violence is a Sanatani. Do you (PM Modi) possess even a single feature of a 'Santani'?"

On being asked about his birthday message to PM Modi, he said, "Be Sanatani. They themselves are not Sanatani. They only do politics in the name of Sanatana".

Earlier, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, speaking at a public event, called for the 'eradication' of the Sanatana Dharma and equated the same with diseases like dengue, malaria, etc.

It led to a massive controversy across the nation with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders questioning the INDIA bloc (DMK is a partner in the INDIA alliance) and condemning the remarks of Udhaynidhi Stalin.

Speaking on the special session of the parliament, which will be held from September 18 to 22, the Congress leader said, "I don't know what will be touted by the government. Why should I comment on something which is yet not on the tables? The position of the Congress party was that the agenda of the session be made public".

The Centre has called for a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22.

The agenda for the special session has however not been revealed yet.

Earlier today, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday, a day before the commencement of the Special Session of Parliament.

The Special Session, starting on Monday will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

