'It is a do-or-die fight...,' KC Venugopal after CWC meeting

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Calling the upcoming polls a "do-or-die fight", Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the party is determined to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"This two-day meeting has put up a clear-cut agenda. It is a do-or-die fight for Congressmen. In 2024 we have to remove this (BJP) government. Therefore this is a call from the CWC to the workers of the party throughout the country. Now without taking a rest, we have to fight to win," Venugopal said after concluding the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

He further asserted that Congress is going to form the government in all five states.

"As far as assembly elections are concerned, we are very confident that we are going to form the government in all five states."

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot who attended the meeting said that we have discussed and made strategies on how to defeat the BJP and other parties.

"This meeting was held for elections...Despite getting a complete majority, the BJP government has failed... We have discussed and made strategies on how to defeat the BJP and other parties. The Congress will win the upcoming elections in all five states," Pilot said.

Moreover, ahead of the Congress public rally hoardings of Congress Parliamentary party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders were put up in Tukkuguda.

The two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded on Sunday, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a "clear mandate" in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The party also discussed the preparedness of its organization for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which as it seems are due in April-May 2024.

Congress chief of all poll-bound States has given presentations during the meeting about their strategy and preparations, sources said.

The Congress said the party is “fully ready for the battle ahead” and it is confident that the people are “wanting change”.

“We will fulfil their expectations of law and order, freedom, social and economic justice, equality and equity,” the party took a resolution during the meeting.

