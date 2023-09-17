Nine world records attempted in Assam’s ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’, PM Modi hails initiative 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: People across Assam took part in a massive plantation drive on Sunday as part of “Amrit Brikshya Andolan”.

Through this campaign, the state government sought to increase green cover and, in the process, create a world record.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would try and improve its own record by planting eight crore saplings next year and another 10 crore saplings in 2025.

As commercial trees were mostly planted, he was confident the green movement would boost the local economy.

“Assam creates history! Today I joined the #AmritBrikshya Jan Andolan to plant 1 cr saplings, a citizen-led movement to build a tree economy, a clean environment and celebrate the birthday of a true champion of the Green Planet - Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Sarma tweeted.

He made an appeal to ensure that at least 80 per cent of these saplings survive to contribute to the attainment of net zero carbon emissions, a dream of the PM.

The state attempted nine world records during the nine-day campaign which concluded on Sunday.

The records attempted were the largest spiral of saplings, the largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue, most trees planted by a team in 24 hours, most trees planted in an hour, largest planted tree mosaic, most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour, the largest photo album of people planting trees, "Most place is taken to plant trees and to protect them” and largest nature conservation lesson in online mode.

Modi hailed the plantation drive. In a letter to Sarma, he wrote that it was heartening to learn about the launch of Amrit Brikshya Andolan.

"The idea of planting one crore saplings across Assam is admirable and laudable," he said.

“The picturesque state of Assam is blessed with rich biodiversity and diverse ecosystems, including a wide range of flora and fauna. The plantation of saplings on private and community-owned lands will go a long way in enhancing green cover in the scenic state,” Modi said.

