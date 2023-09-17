Home Nation

UP girl dies as two men pull dupatta and biker runs over her

Published: 17th September 2023

By IANS

AMBEDKAR NAGAR (Uttar Pradesh): In a freak accident, a young girl died when two miscreants pulled her dupatta, causing her to fall from her bicycle, and another motorcyclist ran over her in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, police said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police to take action and arrest the three accused: Mohammed Faisal, Shahwaz, and Arbaaz, all in their early 20s, on Saturday.

The victim, 17, was returning home from school when she was accosted by the miscreants, Shahwaz and his brother Arbaaz, both from the Hanswar police station area.

Shahwaz and Arbaaz were riding a motorcycle and allegedly pulled her dupatta to tease her and outrage her modesty.

The girl tried to pull her dupatta back, but she fell to the ground. At the same time, another youth identified as Faisal of Hanswar police station area happened to pass by and ran his motorcycle over her head.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and severe head injuries and bled to death. The miscreants fled the scene as commuters responded to the incident and rushed the victim to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Ajit Kumar Sinha, said that the police have registered a case of outraging modesty and causing death due to negligence against the three accused and arrested them.

