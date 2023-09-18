BJP explores plan B, C in Maha, after SC deadline to speaker for disqualifications of Shiv Sena MLAs

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the Supreme Court’s order of giving one week for submission in disqualifications of Shiv Sena MLAs including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the BJP may go for its plan – B to elevate deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar as chief minister of Maharashtra for the stable government.

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the indefinite delay by the speaker of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly over the hearing of 34 petitions and disqualifications of a total of 56 MLAs that also including CM Eknath Shinde. The apex court stated within the week, the speaker has to submit the progress report and after two weeks, the court will hear the same matter and take the decisions.

The highly placed sources said that the top leadership of the BJP is assessing the Supreme Court’s order and current political situation.

“If disqualification of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is inevitable, then we have to execute plan – B as it was earlier anticipated in May after the Supreme Court order of asking the speaker of Maharashtra state legislative assembly to hear the disqualifications plea in a reasonable time. The court has expressed displeasure over this delay hence the court may not give more time. In such situations, the BJP has to execute the plan B elevation of Ajit Pawar as chief minister of Maharashtra as he also has the support of a total of 43 NCP MLAs so the government will complete the remaining period,” he added, requesting anonymity.

However, Rahul Narvekar, speaker of Maharashtra state legislative assembly downplayed the Supreme Court’s remarks and said the court has recognized the power and authority of the constitutional post like the speaker and asked to take decisions over it. He said that he had already started the process. “We will not delay the hearing over disqualifications of Shiv Sena MLAs, but we will also ensure that the matter will not be heard hurriedly as well. The adequate time will be taken,” Narvekar said.

Another senior BJP leader said that if they do not execute plan B or any rescue plan, then the Supreme Court may be compelled to use its special power under Article 226 and Article 32 to adjudicate the disqualifications petitions as the speaker failed to do so in a given time period. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had asked the Supreme Court to use its special power but the court refused saying it’s not an extraordinary situation.

“Now, the question before the top BJP leadership is whether to allow the Supreme Court to disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs including CM Eknath Shinde or ask speaker Rahul Narvekar to follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit. If both things are not done, then the third option before BJP is to dissolve the government in advance and go for the fresh Maharashtra state assembly elections along with 2024 Lok Sabha. We will have a meeting soon, then the final call over it will be taken,” said a senior BJP leader requesting anonymity.

He added the elevation of Ajit Pawar as CM will also have a big risk like Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and disqualifications for him and his MLAs. “But we can buy the time and do many things in the meantime,” he added.

